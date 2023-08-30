Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2023: AAL, DAL, LUV, BF.A, BF.B, AMZN, QSR

Consumer stocks were rising late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.4%.

In company news, American Airlines (AAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), and Delta Airlines (DAL) shares were falling 0.6%, 0.7%, and 1.1%, respectively, after the carriers delayed or canceled hundreds of flights as Hurricane Idalia struck Florida.

Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B) class A shares fell nearly 5% and class B shares dropped past 4% after the company's fiscal Q1 earnings fell unexpectedly.

Amazon (AMZN) has been warned by the US Food and Drug Administration that it may face legal action over the alleged sales of "unapproved" drugs on its e-commerce platform, the Financial Times reported. Amazon shares were fractionally lower.

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King unit has to face a lawsuit alleging that in-store pictures of its Whopper made the burger appear 35% bigger than it actually is, Reuters reported Tuesday. Restaurant Brands shares rose 0.9%.

