Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2022: PTON,IQ,CONN,BBY

Consumer stocks were finishing above their earlier lows late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) each posting a 1.2% retreat this afternoon.

Consumer confidence as measured by the Conference board rose to a 103.2 final reading for August, up from July's 95.3 reading and well above market expectations looking for a 98 final score this month.

In company news, Peloton Interactive (PTON) dropped 8.2% after the exercise equipment company late Monday said it won't be able to file the Form 10-K annual report for the 12 months ended June 30 on time, explaining it needs more time to properly calculate asset impairment charges and make all of the necessary disclosures resulting from its recent decision to shutter its last-mile warehouse facilities.

iQIYI (IQ) slid 9.8% after the Chinese internet entertainment company reported a 12.5% year-over-year decline in revenue during its Q2 ended June 30, falling to 6.66 billion renminbi ($963.6 million) and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for 6.70 billion renminbi.

Conn's (CONN) fell 4.1% after the home goods retailer reported a $0.04 per share profit for its fiscal Q2 ended July 31, down from $1.22 a year ago and trailing the analyst estimate looking for $0.09 per share. Net sales fell 17.2% to $346.6 million, also trailing the $370.2 million Street view.

Among gainers, Best Buy (BBY) rose 1.6% after the retailer reported year-over-year declines in its fiscal Q2 results but still exceeded Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.54 per share on $10.33 billion in sales compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.29 per share adjusted profit on $10.25 billion in Q2 sales.

