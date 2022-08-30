Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2022: IQ,CONN,BBY

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) posting a 2% retreat.

Consumer confidence, as measured by The Conference Board, rose to a 103.2 reading for August, up from July's 95.3 reading and well above market expectations looking for a 98 score this month.

In company news, iQIYI (IQ) slid 9.5% after the Chinese internet entertainment company reported a 12.5% year-over-year decline in revenue during its Q2 ended June 30, to 6.66 billion renminbi ($963.6 million) and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for 6.7 billion renminbi.

Conn's (CONN) fell 6.6% after the home goods retailer reported a $0.04 per share profit for its fiscal Q2 ended July 31, down from $1.22 per share during the year-ago quarter and trailing the three-analyst mean looking for Q2 net income of $0.09 per share. Net sales fell 17% to $346.6 million, trailing the $370.2 million estimate.

Best Buy (BBY) rose 2.4% after the retailer reported year-over-year declines in its fiscal Q2 results but still exceeding Wall Street expectations for the three months ended July 30.

