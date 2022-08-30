Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2022: CONN, BIG, WOOF, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.28% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.80% recently.

Conn's (CONN) fell by more than 14% as it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share, down from $1.22 per share a year ago. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.09.

Big Lots (BIG) reported a fiscal Q2 adjusted loss of $2.28 per diluted share. Capital IQ-polled analysts expected a $2.47 loss. The company did not provide the year-ago EPS figure for comparison. Big Lots was nearly 4% higher in recent trading.

Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) was up more than 2% after saying it is expanding the coverage of its Vital Care health and wellness membership program to now include birds, reptiles, fish and small pets.

