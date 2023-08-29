Consumer Sector Update for 08/29/2023: PDD, SCVL, SJM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently inactive while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down a slight 0.1%.

PDD Holdings (PDD) was gaining over 12% in value after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 10.47 renminbi ($1.44) per American depositary share, up from 7.54 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of 7.36 renminbi.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) was slipping past 8% after it reported fiscal Q2 net income of $0.71 per diluted share, down from $1.04 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.84.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) was more than 3% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.21 per diluted share, up from $1.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.04.

