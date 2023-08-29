News & Insights

Markets
PDD

Consumer Sector Update for 08/29/2023: PDD, SCVL, SJM, XLP, XLY

August 29, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently inactive while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down a slight 0.1%.

PDD Holdings (PDD) was gaining over 12% in value after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 10.47 renminbi ($1.44) per American depositary share, up from 7.54 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of 7.36 renminbi.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) was slipping past 8% after it reported fiscal Q2 net income of $0.71 per diluted share, down from $1.04 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.84.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) was more than 3% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.21 per diluted share, up from $1.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.04.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PDD
SCVL
SJM
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.