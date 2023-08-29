News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 08/29/2023: NIO, BBY, PDD, SJM

August 29, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were rising late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 2.3%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended August 26 rose 4.2% from a year earlier after a 2.9% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Nio (NIO) shares fell 1.7% after the company reported a Q2 adjusted loss of 3.28 renminbi ($0.45) per diluted share, widening from a loss of 1.34 renminbi per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 2.96 renminbi.

Best Buy's (BBY) fiscal Q2 results exceeded Wall Street's expectations, and the retailer tightened its full-year earnings outlook. The shares rose past 3%.

PDD Holdings (PDD) was gaining nearly 16% after the Chinese online retailer reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 10.47 renminbi ($1.44) per American depositary share, up from 7.54 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of 7.36 renminbi.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) reported mixed fiscal Q1 results on Tuesday, with revenue falling more than expected and earnings topping analyst projections, while the food producer increased its per-share profit target for the ongoing fiscal year. Its shares rose about 2%.

