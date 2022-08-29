Consumer Sector Update for 08/29/2022: PDD,GETY,EVC

Consumer stocks were mixed but little changed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) rising less than 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking less than 0.1%.

In company news, Pinduoduo (PDD) rallied Monday, rising over 16%, after the Shanghai-based internet retailer reported a 36.4% increase in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, climbing to 31.44 billion renminbi ($4.57 billion) and crushing the Capital IQ consensus looking for 23.56 renminbi. Excluding one-time items, it earned 7.54 renminbi per American depositary share, more than doubling its 2.85 renminbi per ADS adjusted profit a year ago and also topping the 2.84 renminbi analyst mean.

Entravision Communications (EVC) was narrowly lower this afternoon, trimming most of a nearly 3% morning decline, after Monday announcing a new strategic partnership with bilingual broadcaster LATV Networks and expanding its digital marketing and content portfolios for Latino communities.

Getty Images (GETY) dropped over 19% after the visual content marketplace late Friday said the recent increase in its share price above $17.50 triggered earnout provisions from its December 2021 reverse merger agreement that will result in the company issuing 59 million shares to its one-time operating company, Griffey Global Holdings. Investors receiving the new shares will be subject to lockup provisions preventing them from selling any of their new stock before January 2023, according to a regulatory filing Friday night.

