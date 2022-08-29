Consumer Sector Update for 08/29/2022: PDD, AMCR, HTHT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.40% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down more than 1% recently.
Pinduoduo (PDD) was gaining more than 11% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 7.54 Chinese renminbi ($1.13) per diluted American depositary share, up from 2.85 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 2.84 renminbi.
Amcor (AMCR) was up more than 1% after saying it opened its latest innovation center in Jiangyin, China.
H World Group (HTHT) was retreating by more than 3% after it reported a Q2 adjusted loss of 0.27 renminbi ($0.04) per diluted American depositary share, compared with earnings of 1.43 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected per-ADS earnings of 3.37.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: Investors Turn Attention to Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: Federal Reserve, Student Debt Relief to Nudge Markets