Consumer Sector Update for 08/29/2022: PDD, AMCR, HTHT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.40% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down more than 1% recently.

Pinduoduo (PDD) was gaining more than 11% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 7.54 Chinese renminbi ($1.13) per diluted American depositary share, up from 2.85 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 2.84 renminbi.

Amcor (AMCR) was up more than 1% after saying it opened its latest innovation center in Jiangyin, China.

H World Group (HTHT) was retreating by more than 3% after it reported a Q2 adjusted loss of 0.27 renminbi ($0.04) per diluted American depositary share, compared with earnings of 1.43 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected per-ADS earnings of 3.37.

