NTCO

Consumer Sector Update for 08/28/2023: NTCO, LQR

August 28, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were advancing Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In company news, LQR House (LQR) jumped almost 13% after saying its board has approved a share buyback plan of up to $2 million.

Natura & Co. (NTCO) said Monday in a regulatory filing that its board has authorized the company to explore strategic alternatives for The Body Shop, including a potential sale of this business. Natura shares rose 1.6%.

