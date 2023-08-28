Consumer Sector Update for 08/28/2023: NTCO, LQR

Consumer stocks were advancing Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In company news, LQR House (LQR) jumped almost 13% after saying its board has approved a share buyback plan of up to $2 million.

Natura & Co. (NTCO) said Monday in a regulatory filing that its board has authorized the company to explore strategic alternatives for The Body Shop, including a potential sale of this business. Natura shares rose 1.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.