Consumer Sector Update for 08/28/2023: MCW, LQR, NTCO, AAP

Consumer stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.2%.

In company news, Mister Car Wash (MCW) shares were up almost 7% after Piper Sandler upgraded the company's rating to overweight from neutral and raised its price target to $12 from $9.

LQR House (LQR) jumped almost 8% after saying its board has approved a share buyback plan of up to $2 million.

Natura & Co. (NTCO) said Monday in a regulatory filing that its board has authorized the company to explore strategic alternatives for The Body Shop, including a potential sale of the business. Natura shares rose 2.2%.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) rose 2% after saying late Friday it filed a registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a mixed shelf offering covering debt securities, guarantees of debt securities, common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, warrants, stock purchase contracts, and units.

