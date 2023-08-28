Consumer Sector Update for 08/28/2023: LQR, MMM, XPEV

Consumer stocks were stable pre-bell Monday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Stock ETF (XLY) trading inactive.

LQR House (LQR) rallied 36%, after saying its board has authorized a share-repurchase program of up to $2 million.

XPeng (XPEV) was up 6.3%, after saying it has signed a strategic partnership with DiDi Global, a mobility technology platform, to advance the adoption of smart electric vehicles.

3M (MMM) has tentatively agreed to pay over $5.5 billion during a five-year period to settle lawsuits over its supply of allegedly defective earplugs to the US military, multiple media outlets reported Sunday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. The stock rose 5.9% premarket.

