Consumer Sector Update for 08/26/2022: JFBR, EA, AMZN, GPS

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 3.1%.

In company news, Jeffs' Brands (JFBR) was plunging nearly 47% in its debut as a public company after the Israeli consumer products seller priced a $15.5 million initial public offering of more than 3.7 million shares at $4.16 each and also issued an equal number of warrants to buy another share exercisable at $4.04 per share. The new stock opened Friday at $3 per share, or almost 28% under the IPO price, and has dropped as much as 48% to touch a first-day low of $2.17.

Gap (GPS) was 1.5% lower, giving back most of a nearly 5% gain that followed the apparel retailer reporting a surprise Q2 profit and better-than-expected sales but also withdrawing its FY22 guidance, citing uncertain macro-economic conditions and the current search for a new chief executive. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.08 per share on $3.86 billion in Q2 sales compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a non-GAAP net loss of $0.02 per share on $3.82 billion in sales.

Electronic Arts (EA) rose 4.7% after a USA Today report said Amazon.com (AMZN) was preparing a bid to acquire the online gaming company. CNBC later Friday cooled some of the market speculation, citing unnamed sources, that Amazon was not pursuing a deal. Amazon shares were 3.8% lower this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.