Markets
JFBR

Consumer Sector Update for 08/26/2022: JFBR, EA, AMZN, GPS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 3.1%.

In company news, Jeffs' Brands (JFBR) was plunging nearly 47% in its debut as a public company after the Israeli consumer products seller priced a $15.5 million initial public offering of more than 3.7 million shares at $4.16 each and also issued an equal number of warrants to buy another share exercisable at $4.04 per share. The new stock opened Friday at $3 per share, or almost 28% under the IPO price, and has dropped as much as 48% to touch a first-day low of $2.17.

Gap (GPS) was 1.5% lower, giving back most of a nearly 5% gain that followed the apparel retailer reporting a surprise Q2 profit and better-than-expected sales but also withdrawing its FY22 guidance, citing uncertain macro-economic conditions and the current search for a new chief executive. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.08 per share on $3.86 billion in Q2 sales compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a non-GAAP net loss of $0.02 per share on $3.82 billion in sales.

Electronic Arts (EA) rose 4.7% after a USA Today report said Amazon.com (AMZN) was preparing a bid to acquire the online gaming company. CNBC later Friday cooled some of the market speculation, citing unnamed sources, that Amazon was not pursuing a deal. Amazon shares were 3.8% lower this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JFBREAAMZNGPS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular