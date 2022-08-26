Consumer Sector Update for 08/26/2022: GPS, BBIG, ZGN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.10% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently rising 0.30%.

Gap (GPS) reported late Thursday fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, compared with $0.70 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.02. Gap shares were gaining more than 5%.

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) shares were down more than 3% after saying late Thursday it has been notified that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements because of its failure to timely file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) stock was slightly advancing after the company reported Q2 revenue of 351.4 million euros ($351.9 million), up from 302.1 million euros a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ estimated 366.8 million euros for the quarter ended June 30.

