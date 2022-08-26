Consumer Sector Update for 08/26/2022: FTCH,JFBR,EA,AMZN,GPS

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 2.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 3.7%.
In company news, Farfetch (FTCH) shares rose almost 26% on Friday after the ecommerce platform reported a 10.7% increase in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $579.3 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $566.5 million.
Jeffs' Brands (JFBR) was plunging more than 35% late in its first day as a public company after the Israeli consumer products seller priced a $15.5 million initial public offering of more than 3.7 million shares at $4.16 each and also issued an equal number of warrants to buy another share exercisable at $4.04 per share. The new stock opened Friday at $3 per share, or almost 28% under the IPO price, and has dropped as much as 50% to touch a first-day low of $2.09.
Gap (GPS) was 1.7% lower, reversing an early 5% gain that followed the apparel retailer reporting a surprise Q2 profit and better-than-expected sales but also withdrawing its FY22 guidance, citing uncertain macroeconomic conditions and the current search for a new chief executive. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.08 per share on $3.86 billion in Q2 sales compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a non-GAAP net loss of $0.02 per share on $3.82 billion in sales.
Electronic Arts (EA) rose 3.6% after a USA Today report said Amazon.com (AMZN) was preparing a bid to acquire the online gaming company. CNBC later Friday cooled some of the market speculation, citing unnamed sources as saying Amazon was not pursuing a deal. Amazon shares were 4.8% lower this afternoon.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
