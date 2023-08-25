Consumer Sector Update for 08/25/2023: RAD, HIBB, GPS

Consumer stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.4%.

In company news, Rite Aid (RAD) slumped past 50%. The company is getting ready to declare bankruptcy in the coming weeks with the filing to include federal and state lawsuit claims linked to the drugstore chain's alleged involvement in the sale of opioids, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Hibbett (HIBB) shares jumped past 20% after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $0.85 per share, down from $1.86 a year earlier, but still beating the $0.73 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Gap (GPS) was more than 5% higher after it reported Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.34, up from $0.08 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.