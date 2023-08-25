Consumer Sector Update for 08/25/2023: HIBB, GPS, MBLY, PSNY, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Friday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) were both advancing by about 0.4%.

Hibbett (HIBB) was rallying by more than 10% after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $0.85 per diluted share, down from $1.86 a year earlier but still beating the $0.73 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Gap (GPS) was 0.7% higher after it reported Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.34 per share, up from $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.10.

Mobileye (MBLY) and Polestar (PSNY) said they are partnering to implement Mobileye's autonomous vehicle platform, Chauffeur, into the Polestar 4 electric vehicle. Polestar was climbing past 1% pre-bell.

