Consumer Sector Update for 08/25/2022: XLP, XLY, DLTR, LANC, PTON

Consumer stocks were gaining moderately in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) edging about 0.2% higher and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In company news, Dollar Tree (DLTR) declined about 10% after the company lowered its earnings outlook for full-year fiscal 2022 to between $7.10 and $7.40 per share from a previous range of $7.80 to $8.20. The discount store chain also issued fiscal Q3 guidance that fell short of analyst expectations.

Lancaster Colony (LANC) surged 13% after reporting fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.06 per diluted share, down from $1.15 a year earlier but well above the $0.59 forecast of three analysts polled by Capital IQ. Net sales also topped expectations after rising year over year.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) plunged 18% after the fitness equipment company's fiscal Q4 net loss widened to $3.68 per diluted share from $1.05 a year earlier, with revenue falling to $678.7 million from $936.9 million.

