Consumer Sector Update for 08/25/2022: LANC,GRAB,PTON

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In company news, Lancaster Colony (LANC) rose nearly 13% after reporting a fiscal Q4 profit of $1.06 per share, down from $1.15 per share during the year-ago period but blowing past the three-analyst consensus call expecting the frozen foods company to earn $0.59 per share during the three months ended June 30. Net sales increased 17.3% year-over-year, rising to $452.4 million and also exceeding the $415.5 million analyst mean.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) dropped over 12% after the ride-hailing and deliveries company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.15 per share, improving on a $2.89 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.09 per share loss for the three months ended June 30.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) slumped more than 19% on Thursday after missing Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q4 results and the exercise equipment company guiding revenue for the current quarter also lagging analyst estimates. Revenue for the three months ending Sept. 30 is seen in a range of $625 million to $650 million, the company said, citing seasonal weakness and the impact of higher prices, compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $772.6 million in Q1 revenue.

