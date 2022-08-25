Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 08/25/2022: BURL, DLTR, DG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.25% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.56%.

Burlington Stores (BURL) fell by more than 12% as it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share, down from $1.94 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.21.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) reported fiscal Q2 net earnings of $1.60 per diluted share, up from $1.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ also expected $1.60. Dollar Tree was recently down more than 8%.

Dollar General (DG) reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $2.98 per diluted share, up from $2.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $2.93. Dollar General was over 2% lower recently.

