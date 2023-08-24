Consumer Sector Update for 08/24/2023: WOOF, DLTR, GES, BURL

Consumer stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.4%.

In corporate news, Petco (WOOF) shares fell 21% after the company reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share, down from $0.16 a year earlier.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) shares fell 13%. The discount retailer tightened its full-year earnings outlook.

Guess? (GES) shares jumped 27% after the company reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings Wednesday of $0.72 per diluted share, up from $0.39 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.40.

Burlington Stores (BURL) shares dropped 8.1% after the retailer lowered its fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings and revenue growth outlook.

