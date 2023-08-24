News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 08/24/2023: DLTR, GES, WOOF, XLP, XLY

August 24, 2023

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.3% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.4%.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) was slipping past 7% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.91 per diluted share, down from $1.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.87.

Guess? (GES) was gaining over 17% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.72 per diluted share, up from $0.39 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.40.

Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) was nearly 16% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share, down from $0.16 a year earlier. That matched the average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

