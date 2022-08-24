Consumer Sector Update for 08/24/2022: FTCH,BBBY,WOOF

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping less than 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.9%.
In company news, Farfetch (FTCH) gained 20% after the upscale e-commerce company Wednesday said it was acquiring a 47.5% equity stake in the Yoox Net-A-Porter luxury fashion website from Swiss retailer Richemont in exchange for 53 million to 58.5 million Farfetch ordinary shares. The deal also calls on Farfetch to issue another $250 million in stock to Richemont five years after closing.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) climbed nearly 13% on Wednesday after the struggling home goods retailer reportedly found a financing source to bolster its liquidity and pay down existing debt following a recent string of missteps. Citing people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal said the company selected a lender to provide an unspecified amount of fresh funding. The newspaper had previously said the company was seeking around $375 million.
Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) dropped 7.2% after the retailer slashed its FY22 forecast and reported a Q2 profit and sales trailing Wall Street expectations, explaining it was "prudent to adopt an appropriately cautious outlook for the full year." Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.19 per share during the 13 weeks ended July 30, down from $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share.
