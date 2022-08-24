Consumer Sector Update for 08/24/2022: FTCH, BBBY, WOOF, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were flat recently.

Farfetch (FTCH) was over 16% higher after the company agreed to acquire a nearly 48% stake in online luxury fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter from Richemont.

Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) found a lender to provide a $375 million loan after JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) conducted a marketing process, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Bed, Bath & Beyond was rallying past 26% recently.

Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) was over 6% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, compared with $0.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $0.22.

