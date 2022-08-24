Consumer Sector Update for 08/24/2022: ANVS, AIMD, SPRC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.07% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.64% higher recently.

Annovis Bio (ANVS) was climbing past 9% after saying it has dosed the first patient in its phase 3 trial of buntanetap for the treatment of early Parkinson's Disease.

Ainos (AIMD) was up more than 6% after saying it has submitted an investigational new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration for the Phase 2 trial of its low-dose oral interferon-alpha formulation, Veldona, for the treatment of mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Scisparc (SPRC) was gaining over 26% in value after saying additional results from a pre-clinical study for the treatment of cocaine addiction showed a significant decrease in the drug craving compared to a non-treated control group.

