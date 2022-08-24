Markets
ANVS

Consumer Sector Update for 08/24/2022: ANVS, AIMD, SPRC, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.07% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.64% higher recently.

Annovis Bio (ANVS) was climbing past 9% after saying it has dosed the first patient in its phase 3 trial of buntanetap for the treatment of early Parkinson's Disease.

Ainos (AIMD) was up more than 6% after saying it has submitted an investigational new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration for the Phase 2 trial of its low-dose oral interferon-alpha formulation, Veldona, for the treatment of mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Scisparc (SPRC) was gaining over 26% in value after saying additional results from a pre-clinical study for the treatment of cocaine addiction showed a significant decrease in the drug craving compared to a non-treated control group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANVSAIMDSPRCXLVIBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular