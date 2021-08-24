Consumer Sector Update for 08/24/2021: PDD, BBY, HTHT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was flat and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by 0.23% in recent trading.

Pinduoduo (PDD) was rallying past 11% as it reported adjusted earnings of 2.85 renminbi ($0.44) per ADS in Q2 compared with an adjusted loss of 0.06 renminbi per ADS a year ago. The consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for an adjusted loss of 1.35 renminbi per ADS.

Best Buy (BBY) was up more than 4% as it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.98 per share, up from $1.71 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.89.

Huazhu Group (HTHT) was climbing by more than 6% after saying it swung to a Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 1.43 renminbi ($0.22) per diluted share from a loss of 1.66 renminbi a year earlier.

