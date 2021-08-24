Markets
PDD

Consumer Sector Update for 08/24/2021: PDD, BBY, HTHT, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was flat and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by 0.23% in recent trading.

Pinduoduo (PDD) was rallying past 11% as it reported adjusted earnings of 2.85 renminbi ($0.44) per ADS in Q2 compared with an adjusted loss of 0.06 renminbi per ADS a year ago. The consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for an adjusted loss of 1.35 renminbi per ADS.

Best Buy (BBY) was up more than 4% as it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.98 per share, up from $1.71 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.89.

Huazhu Group (HTHT) was climbing by more than 6% after saying it swung to a Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 1.43 renminbi ($0.22) per diluted share from a loss of 1.66 renminbi a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PDD BBY HTHT XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular