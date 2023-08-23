News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 08/23/2023: WE, FL, PTON, LANC

August 23, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were rising late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 0.8%.

In company news, WeWork (WE) is hiring consultants to help with a restructuring, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Its shares were falling 9.6%.

Foot Locker (FL) shares slumped 29% after the company reported weaker-than-expected fiscal Q2 results and lowered its full-year outlook.

Peloton (PTON) shares tumbled 23% after the company reported weaker-than-expected fiscal Q4 results.

Lancaster Colony (LANC) shares fell 11% after the company reported fiscal Q4 net income of $0.33 per diluted share, down from $1.06 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.29.

