Consumer Sector Update for 08/23/2023: FL, PTON, LANC

Consumer stocks were rising Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1%.

In company news, Foot Locker (FL) shares slumped 30% after the company reported weaker-than-expected fiscal Q2 results and lowered its full-year outlook.

Peloton (PTON) shares tumbled 23% after it reported weaker-than-expected fiscal Q4 results.

Lancaster Colony (LANC) shares fell past 10% after the company reported fiscal Q4 net income of $0.33 per diluted share, down from $1.06 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.29.

