Consumer Sector Update for 08/23/2023: FL, ANF, PTON, XLP, XLY

August 23, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.3% higher recently while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.4%.

Foot Locker (FL) was shedding over 32% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.04 per diluted share, down from $1.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.05.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) was climbing past 17% as it swung to adjusted fiscal Q2 earnings of $1.10 per diluted share from a loss of $0.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.15.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) was retreating by more than 29% after it reported a fiscal Q4 revenue of $642.1 million, down from $678.7 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $642.3 million.

