Consumer Sector Update for 08/23/2022: XPEV,M,SJM,DKS

Consumer stocks were ending mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.5%.
In company news, XPeng (XPEV) dropped over 11% after late Tuesday reporting a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of 2.88 renminbi ($0.43) per American depositary share compared with a 1.38 renminbi per ADS loss for the Chinese electric vehicle firm during the same quarter last year and missing the three-analyst estimate expecting a 2.20 renminbi per ADS adjusted loss. XPeng also projected Q3 revenue in a range of 6.8 billion renminbi to 7.2 billion renminbi, trailing the 10.49 billion renminbi Street view.
Among gainers, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) added 0.9% on Tuesday after the retailer increased its FY23 profit outlook amid improving inventory levels for the back-to-school season and same-store sales didn't fall as much as expected during its recently completed Q2. Q2 earnings and sales also topped analyst estimates.
JM Smucker (SJM) climbed 3.6% after the packaged foods seller reported fiscal Q1 net income exceeding Wall Street estimates and also raised its FY23 earnings and sales guidance. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.67 per share during the three months ended July 31, down from $1.90 per share during the year-ago period. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $1.27 per share adjusted profit. Net sales grew 1% to $1.87 billion, matching market expectations.
Macy's (M) rose 3% after the department-store retailer reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1 per diluted share, down from $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.12 per share. Net sales slipped 0.9% year-over-year during the 13 weeks ended July 30, falling to $5.6 billion but also exceeding the $5.5 billion Street view.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings