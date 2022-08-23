Consumer Sector Update for 08/23/2022: XPEV,M,SJM,DKS

Consumer stocks were ending mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.5%.

In company news, XPeng (XPEV) dropped over 11% after late Tuesday reporting a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of 2.88 renminbi ($0.43) per American depositary share compared with a 1.38 renminbi per ADS loss for the Chinese electric vehicle firm during the same quarter last year and missing the three-analyst estimate expecting a 2.20 renminbi per ADS adjusted loss. XPeng also projected Q3 revenue in a range of 6.8 billion renminbi to 7.2 billion renminbi, trailing the 10.49 billion renminbi Street view.

Among gainers, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) added 0.9% on Tuesday after the retailer increased its FY23 profit outlook amid improving inventory levels for the back-to-school season and same-store sales didn't fall as much as expected during its recently completed Q2. Q2 earnings and sales also topped analyst estimates.

JM Smucker (SJM) climbed 3.6% after the packaged foods seller reported fiscal Q1 net income exceeding Wall Street estimates and also raised its FY23 earnings and sales guidance. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.67 per share during the three months ended July 31, down from $1.90 per share during the year-ago period. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $1.27 per share adjusted profit. Net sales grew 1% to $1.87 billion, matching market expectations.

Macy's (M) rose 3% after the department-store retailer reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1 per diluted share, down from $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.12 per share. Net sales slipped 0.9% year-over-year during the 13 weeks ended July 30, falling to $5.6 billion but also exceeding the $5.5 billion Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.