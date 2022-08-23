Consumer Sector Update for 08/23/2022: JD, SJM, DADA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up by 0.01% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was advancing by 0.14%.

JD.com (JD) stock was 0.45 % higher after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 4.06 Chinese renminbi ($0.61) per diluted American depositary share, from 2.90 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 2.76 renminbi.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.67 per diluted share, down from $1.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.27. J.M. Smucker shares were up nearly 2% recently.

Dada Nexus (DADA) shares were up more than 3% after it reported a narrower Q2 adjusted net loss of 0.41 Chinese renminbi ($0.06) per diluted share, compared with a loss of 0.58 renminbi a year earlier.

