Consumer Sector Update for 08/23/2021: JD, MSGE, EM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.01% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing by 0.39%.

JD.com (JD) reported Q2 adjusted earnings Monday of RMB2.90 ($0.45) per diluted American Depositary Share, down from RMB3.51 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was RMB2.23. JD.com was recently gaining almost 2% in value.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) reported a fiscal Q4 loss of $4.87 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $5.27 per diluted share a year ago. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $3.47 per share for the period.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment was up more than 4% in recent trading.

Smart Share Global (EM) was gaining over 8% in value as it swung to a Q2 net income of 0.02 renminbi ($0.01) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders from a loss of 14.12 renminbi per share a year earlier.

