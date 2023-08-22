Consumer Sector Update for 08/22/2023: SPHR, DKS, M, LOW

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Aug. 19 rose 2.9% from a year earlier after a 0.7% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) shares jumped 8.6% after the company reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $15.24 per diluted share, swinging from a per-share loss of $3 a year earlier.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) shares slumped 24% as the retailer slashed its full-year earnings outlook after fiscal Q2 results were hurt by elevated inventory shrink.

Macy's (M) shares fell 13%. The company reported declines in fiscal Q2 results that weren't as deep as expected while guiding for a weaker-than-expected Q3 amid discretionary spending challenges.

Lowe's (LOW) was up 3.5% after the company reported fiscal Q2 earnings that topped estimates by analysts.

