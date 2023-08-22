Consumer Sector Update for 08/22/2023: DKS, MNSO, LOW, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) almost 1% higher.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) was shedding more than 20% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.82 per diluted share, down from $3.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.81.

MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) was climbing past 10% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of 1.80 Chinese renminbi ($0.25) per diluted American depositary share, up from 0.72 renminbi a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 1.62 renminbi.

Lowe's (LOW) was up more than 2% after it reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $4.56, down from $4.67 a year earlier but still beating the $4.48 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

