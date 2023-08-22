Consumer Sector Update for 08/22/2023: DKS, M, LOW

Consumer stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) fractionally lower.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Aug. 19 rose 2.9% from a year earlier after a 0.7% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) shares slumped past 23% as the retailer slashed its full-year earnings outlook after fiscal Q2 results were hurt by elevated inventory shrink.

Macy's (M) shares fell 14%. The company reported declines in fiscal Q2 results that weren't as deep as expected while guiding for a weaker-than-expected Q3 amid discretionary spending challenges.

Lowe's (LOW) was up 3.8% after it reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $4.56, down from $4.67 a year earlier but still beating the $4.48 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

