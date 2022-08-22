Consumer Sector Update for 08/22/2022: VFC, AMCR, CLAR

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 2.3%.

In company news, VF Corp (VFC) slid 4.7% after Cowen Monday cut its stock rating for the branded apparel company to market perform from outperform and also cut the price target for VF shares by $2 to $50 apiece.

Amcor (AMCR) rose fractionally after the consumer packaging company Monday announced its purchase of a flexible packaging plant in the Czech Republic, expanding its capacity to meet customer demand across Europe in segments such as coffee and pet foods. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Clarus (CLAR) climbed 1.9% after Monday saying board members will allow institutional investors Brown Advisory and Greenhouse Funds to increase their respective stakes in the outdoor equipment company to up to 12.5%. Brown now owns roughly 8.5% of the company's shares while Greenhouse owns a 7.4% stake.

