Consumer Sector Update for 08/22/2022: RCL, NAAS, MCD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down by 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down by 1.6%.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) said it further extended the availability period for drawing under a $700 million liquidity facility to Aug. 11, 2023. Royal Caribbean was retreating nearly 5% in recent market activity.

NaaS Technology (NAAS) was gaining over 12% in value after it reported a Q2 adjusted net loss of 0.38 Chinese renminbi ($0.06) per diluted American depositary share, compared with a loss of 154,264 renminbi a year earlier.

McDonald's (MCD) said Sheila Penrose would retire from the company's board on Sept. 30, and that it has elected three new board members. McDonald's shares were down 0.4% recently.

