Markets
RCL

Consumer Sector Update for 08/22/2022: RCL, NAAS, MCD, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down by 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down by 1.6%.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) said it further extended the availability period for drawing under a $700 million liquidity facility to Aug. 11, 2023. Royal Caribbean was retreating nearly 5% in recent market activity.

NaaS Technology (NAAS) was gaining over 12% in value after it reported a Q2 adjusted net loss of 0.38 Chinese renminbi ($0.06) per diluted American depositary share, compared with a loss of 154,264 renminbi a year earlier.

McDonald's (MCD) said Sheila Penrose would retire from the company's board on Sept. 30, and that it has elected three new board members. McDonald's shares were down 0.4% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCLNAASMCDXLPXLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular