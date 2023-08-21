News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 08/21/2023: XPEV, STLA, KR, ACI, XLY, XLP

August 21, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.1% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 0.8%.

XPeng (XPEV) is expecting cost reductions and its Volkswagen partnership to help trim its losses, CNBC reported. XPeng was over 5% higher in premarket activity.

Stellantis (STLA) has discussed moving the production of its Ram 1500 pickup truck to Mexico from a factory in Detroit during contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers union, CNBC reported, citing United Auto Workers Vice President Rich Boyer. Stellantis was up more than 2% pre-bell.

Kroger (KR) said in an emailed statement to MT Newswires over the weekend that "the only parties who would benefit" if the California attorney general's office prevents Kroger's planned $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons (ACI) in its probe for potential antitrust violations "are large, non-unionized competitors." Kroger was marginally lower in premarket activity.

