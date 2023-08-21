Consumer Sector Update for 08/21/2023: XPEV, STLA, KR, ACI, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.1% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 0.8%.

XPeng (XPEV) is expecting cost reductions and its Volkswagen partnership to help trim its losses, CNBC reported. XPeng was over 5% higher in premarket activity.

Stellantis (STLA) has discussed moving the production of its Ram 1500 pickup truck to Mexico from a factory in Detroit during contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers union, CNBC reported, citing United Auto Workers Vice President Rich Boyer. Stellantis was up more than 2% pre-bell.

Kroger (KR) said in an emailed statement to MT Newswires over the weekend that "the only parties who would benefit" if the California attorney general's office prevents Kroger's planned $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons (ACI) in its probe for potential antitrust violations "are large, non-unionized competitors." Kroger was marginally lower in premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.