Consumer Sector Update for 08/21/2023: AMC, SKLZ, XPEV, SBEV

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.2%.

In corporate news, AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares slumped almost 24%. The company may proceed with its stock conversion this week after the Delaware Supreme Court rejected a request to pause the plan pending an appeal arising from the settlement of a class action asserting direct claims on behalf of its stockholders, according to a Monday court filing.

Skillz (SKLZ) shares jumped more than 16% after the company said Monday its board has approved a share buyback program of up to $65 million of its class A common stock.

XPeng (XPEV) shares rose over 9% as the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer is expecting cost reductions and its Volkswagen partnership to trim losses, CNBC reported, citing an interview with the company.

Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) said it signed new or expanded distribution deals with Chicago's Lakeshore Beverage, Mississippi's Southern Beverage and Georgia's United Distributors. Splash Beverage shares were down more than 14%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.