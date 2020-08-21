Consumer Sector Update for 08/21/2020: DAL,FL,EL,BZUN

Consumer stocks were hanging on for moderate gains late Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Delta Air Lines (DAL) slipped more than 1% following reports just over 1,800 Delta pilots have applied to take early retirement offers, joining thousands of other employees taking buyouts and early retirements as the air carrier shrinks its workforce.

Baozun (BZUN) fell 7.5% after the Chinese e-commerce company projected Q3 revenue growth trailing Wall Street estimates. It sees revenue in a range of RMB1.75 billion to RMB1.8 billion during the current quarter ending Sept. 30, rising up to 20% over year-ago levels but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for RMB1.82 billion in Q3 revenue.

Among gainers, Foot Locker (FL) was 1.4% higher after the athletic apparel retailer reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings and sales for its fiscal Q2 ended August 1 and also said it would resume its dividend program, with plans to pay $0.15 per share on Oct. 30. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.71 per share on $2.08 billion revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.69 on $2.07 billion in net sales.

Estee Lauder (EL) rose 4.7% after Raymond James increased its price target for the cosmetic company's shares by $3 to $210 apiece and reiterated its outperform stock rating.

