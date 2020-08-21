Consumer Sector Update for 08/21/2020: BKE, FL, RDI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were down before markets open on Friday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) slipped 0.22%, while the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) retreated 0.36%.

Buckle (BKE) rose more than 16% after reporting Q2 earnings of $0.71 per share, up from $0.34 per share a year earlier. The Capital IQ forecast from two analysts was $0.06 per share.

Foot Locker (FL) was also up more than 7%. On Friday, it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share, up from $0.66 per share a year earlier and beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Reading International (RDI) also gained more than 2% before markets open. Its unit, Consolidated Theaters, said it is reopening four movie houses in Hawaii on Friday with enhanced health and safety protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

