Consumer Sector Update for 08/20/2020: LYFT,UBER,EL,AESE

Consumer stocks were mixed on Wednesday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF falling about 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was up about 0.2%.

In company news, Lyft (LYFT) was nearly 1% higher, overcoming an 8.5% decline earlier Thursday, after the ride-hailing service said it would be suspending operations in California at 11:59 p.m. local time after a state court judge last week rejected its appeal seeking to extend a 10-day stay of his order the company and rival Uber (UBER) must reclassify its drivers as employees by Aug. 20. Uber also was 3% higher this afternoon.

Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) climbed 3.6% on Thursday after announcing a multi-year licensing agreement with e-sports data provider GRID to monetize data and video rights to its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Legend Series events and delivering real-time, official data to regulated bookmakers and sports betting platforms.

Estee Lauder (EL) fell 7% after the cosmetic company disclosed plans to cut between 1,500 to 2,000 jobs and close up to 15% of its stores, resulting in $400 million to $500 million in restructuring charges. The company also reported a non-GAAP loss of $0.53 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended June 30, reversing a $0.64 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.17 per share loss, excluding one-time items.

