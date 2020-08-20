Consumer Sector Update for 08/20/2020: EL, BJ, BABA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Thursday. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were down 0.39% and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was 0.71% lower in recent trading.

Estee Lauder (EL) was trading over 6% lower after booking fiscal Q4 non-GAAP loss of $0.53 per share, compared with earnings of $0.64 per share for the prior-year period. The average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for a loss of $0.17 per share. The company Thursday also said it plans to cut 1,500 to 2,000 jobs worldwide under its post-COVID business acceleration program.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) was up nearly 2% after reporting fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share that jumped from $0.39 a year ago. The result topped the $0.60 average EPS estimate from Capital IQ-surveyed analysts.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) was down over 1% as it posted fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings of RMB14.82 ($2.10) per American depositary share, up from RMB12.55 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected adjusted earnings of RMB13.56 per ADS.

