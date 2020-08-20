Consumer Sector Update for 08/20/2020: AAL,AESE,EL

Consumer stocks continue to drift lower on Thursday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF falling about 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was declining about 0.1%.

In company news, American Airlines Group (AAL) fell slightly more than 1% on Thursday after saying it will suspend service to 15 US cities beginning Oct. 7 following the expiration of air-service requirements included in pandemic relief legislation adopted by Congress earlier this year. Among the markets to be cut due to slow passenger traffic are Del Rio, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; Roswell, N.M., Springfield, Ill.; and Sioux City, in Iowa.

Estee Lauder (EL) fell 7% after the cosmetic company disclosed plans to cut between 1,500 to 2,000 jobs and close up to 15% of its stores and resulting in $400 million to $500 million in restructuring charges. The company also reported a non-GAAP loss of $0.53 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended June 30, reversing a $0.64 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.17 per share loss, excluding one-time items.

Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) climbed 3% on Thursday after announcing a multi-year licensing agreement with e-sports data provider GRID to monetize data and video rights to its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Legend Series events and delivering real-time, official data to regulated bookmakers and sports betting platforms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.