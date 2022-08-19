Consumer Sector Update for 08/19/2022: ROST,BBBY,W,FL

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) sliding 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) posting a 2.1% retreat.

In company news, Ross Stores (ROST) was down 1% after missing analysts estimates, and the retailer also guiding net income for the current quarter and its FY22 ending next January below Wall Street expectations. Shoppers generated $4.58 billion in sales at Ross Stores during the 13 weeks ended July 30 while analysts had been looking for $4.62 billion in Q2 sales.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) slid as much as 43% on Friday, adding to a 20% decline during Thursday trade, following a Bloomberg report the home goods retailer has hired the Kirkland & Ellis law firm to help resolve its growing debt issues. The stock also was under pressure after activist investor Ryan Cohen overnight confirmed selling his entire stake this week.

Wayfair (W) slid 20% after the online retailer Friday said it would lay off about 870 employees - or 5% of its global workforce - as part of its ongoing efforts to better manage operating costs. The company also said it was making "substantial" reductions in its third-party labor expenses.

Among gainers, Foot Locker (FL) rose 20% after saying CEO Richard Johnson will retire from the athletic wear retailer on Sept. 1 and will be succeeded by Mary Dillon, the former chief executive at cosmetics seller Ulta (ULTA). Foot Locker Friday also reported non-GAAP net income exceeding Wall Street expectations for its Q2 ended July 30 in addition to announcing a long-term inventory partnership with online retailer Fanatics expected to expand its merchandise offerings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.