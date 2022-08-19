Consumer Sector Update for 08/19/2022: BBBY, W, FL

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) edging 0.1% higher and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) posting a nearly 2.0% retreat.

In company news, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) slid as much as 43% on Friday, adding to a 20% decline during Thursday trade, following a Bloomberg report the home goods retailer has hired the Kirkland & Ellis law firm to help resolve its growing debt issues. The stock also was under pressure after activist investor Ryan Cohen overnight confirmed selling his entire stake this week.

Wayfair (W) slid nearly 20% after the online retailer Friday said it would lay off about 870 employees - or 5% of its global workforce - as part of its previously announced efforts to better manage its operating costs. The company also said it was making "substantial" reductions in its third-party labor expenses.

Foot Locker (FL) rose almost 20% after the athletic wear retailer said CEO Richard Johnson will retire Sept. 1 and will be succeeded by Mary Dillon, the former chief executive at cosmetics seller Ulta (ULTA). Foot Locker Friday also reported non-GAAP net income for its Q2 ended July 30 exceeding Wall Street expectations in addition to announcing a long-term inventory partnership with online retailer Fanatics that it expected to expand its merchandise offerings.

