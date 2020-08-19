Consumer Sector Update for 08/19/2020: UAL,TGT,LITB

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF sliding 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was hanging on for a 0.1% gain.

In company news, United Airlines (UAL) was 3.6% higher after the airline said it was doubling the number of flights between San Francisco and Shanghai each week, now flying to Shanghai every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and with return flights scheduled for Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. United began twice-weekly service between the cities in July.

Target (TGT) rose almost 12% after the retail chain reported non-GAAP net income of $3.38 per share for its Q2 ended August 1, improving on a $1.83 during the year-ago period and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.64. Net sales rose to $22.98 billion $18.42 billion last year and topped the $20.1 billion analyst mean.

LightInTheBox (LITB) dropped more than 8% this afternoon, giving back a 28% gain soon after Wednesday's opening bell, after the online retailer reported a Q2 profit of $0.04 per share, reversing a $0.05 net loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue jumped 96% to $113.9 million. The company expects a 59% to 83% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels.

