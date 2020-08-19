Consumer Sector Update for 08/19/2020: HUD, TGT, VIPS, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were advancing pre-bell Wednesday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were up 0.32% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were 0.33% higher recently.

Hudson (HUD) was surging past 48% as the company is set to become a wholly owned unit of Swiss travel retailer Dufry after the latter agreed to acquire the stake it does not already own in Hudson for $7.7 per class A share for a total of $311 million.

Target (TGT) was gaining more than 8% in value after reporting fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.38, up from $1.83 a year earlier. The average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for adjusted EPS of $1.64.

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) was down more than 14% even as it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of RMB1.92 ($0.28), up from RMB1.58 a year ago and meeting the average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

