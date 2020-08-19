Consumer Sector Update for 08/19/2020: GT,UAL,TGT,LITB

Consumer stocks were losing ground in late Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Wednesday sliding 0.7% lower while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling about 0.2%.

In company news, Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) slid 2% after President Donald Trump called for a boycott of the company's products after an employee at a Goodyear plant in Topeka, Kan., posted a group of photos on Twitter purportedly barring workers from wearing clothes with political messages, including the President's "Make America Great Again" hats. In response, Goodyear said while it asks employees to refrain from workplace expressions of support or opposition for political candidates, parties or issues it asserted it did not make or distribute the specific messages cited in the Twitter post.

Target (TGT) rose almost 13% after the retail chain reported non-GAAP net income of $3.38 per share for its Q2 ended August 1, improving on a $1.83 during the year-ago period and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.64. Net sales rose to $22.98 billion $18.42 billion last year and topped the $20.1 billion analyst mean.

United Airlines (UAL) was ending 1.5% higher after the airline said it was doubling the number of flights between San Francisco and Shanghai each week, now flying to Shanghai every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and with return flights scheduled for Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. United began twice-weekly service between the cities in July.

LightInTheBox (LITB) dropped more than 5% this afternoon, giving back a 28% gain soon after Wednesday's opening bell, after the online retailer reported a Q2 profit of $0.04 per share, reversing a $0.05 net loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue jumped 96% to $113.9 million. The company expects a 59% to 83% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels.

