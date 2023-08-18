Consumer Sector Update for 08/18/2023: FTCH, ROST, BLMN

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.4%.

In company news, Farfetch (FTCH) shares plunged 43% after the company missed analysts' revenue expectations and set below-consensus guidance.

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) shares rose 6.6%. Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a 5% stake in the parent company of Outback Steakhouse to become one of the top five shareholders in the restaurant operator, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Ross Stores (ROST) rose 5.6% after it reported late Thursday stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 results and raised its full-year guidance.

