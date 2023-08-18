News & Insights

Markets
FTCH

Consumer Sector Update for 08/18/2023: FTCH, EL, ROST, XLP, XLY

August 18, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were lower premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping 0.8%.

Farfetch (FTCH) was shedding over 40% in value after it reported Q2 revenue of $572.1 million, down from $579.4 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $650.7 million.

Estee Lauder (EL) was slipping past 6% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.07 per diluted share, down from $0.42 a year earlier. The beauty products company said it expects a fiscal Q1 2024 adjusted loss of $0.31 to $0.21 per share. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect adjusted earnings of $0.97.

Ross Stores (ROST) was advancing by over 5% after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $1.32 per diluted share, up from $1.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTCH
EL
ROST
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.