Consumer Sector Update for 08/18/2023: FTCH, EL, ROST, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were lower premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping 0.8%.

Farfetch (FTCH) was shedding over 40% in value after it reported Q2 revenue of $572.1 million, down from $579.4 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $650.7 million.

Estee Lauder (EL) was slipping past 6% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.07 per diluted share, down from $0.42 a year earlier. The beauty products company said it expects a fiscal Q1 2024 adjusted loss of $0.31 to $0.21 per share. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect adjusted earnings of $0.97.

Ross Stores (ROST) was advancing by over 5% after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $1.32 per diluted share, up from $1.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.16.

